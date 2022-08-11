Prairie Creek Elementary School reopens for first day of class

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a day many didn’t think would happen this year, but Thursday morning, students returned to the classroom at Prairie Creek Elementary School.

“This whole summer, we were preparing to do the same thing this year like we did at the end of last year,” said Sherry Tiemstra, a parent.

Principal Shawn Springer said he’s just excited to have his students back under one roof.

“They ended the school year in different spots... to be able to come back today under the same roof,” he said.

Video captured from inside the school on April 29 is hard to forget. An EF-3 tornado left damage across parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties, some of the heaviest in Andover. But repairs on the Prairie Creek school building moved much faster than expected over the summer.

Crews with Hutton Construction have been working on repairs and in just over three months after being hit, the school reopened its doors with the rest of the district fro the first day of school.

“It was a little excited with material procurement issues and everything people are fighting these days. There were some exciting moments. But we’re very proud we were able to do it. We still got a little work going on, but nothing that’ll prevent the kids from going to school today,” said Jeff Hohnbaum with Hutton Construction.

Parents, teachers, and administrators agree that having the students together, at their own school is what’s most important.

“They’re back at school, they feel comfortable, they’ve got all of their teachers,” said Tiemstra.

“You can just feel the enthusiasm,” said Andover superintendent Brett White, “and people are ready for the school year. It’s so important to be under one roof.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.