South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old man found dead in Butler County, made their first appearance Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Kristopher Valadez faces a second-degree murder charge. His wife, Candace Valadez is charged with aiding a felon.

In 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici was found dead in a culvert in Butler County. His car was found months later in Wichita. Recent information in the case led investigators to Kristopher and Candace Valadez who now live in South Carolina.

Clerici disappeared in late January 2010. A woman walking on a rural road in the southeast part of Butler County found his body in early February.

More than 12 years later, police arrested Kristopher and Candace Valadez in South Carolina before they were extradited back to Sedgwick County.

