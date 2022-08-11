Saline County addressing staffing shortage before new jail opens

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns with a new county jail that’s under construction.

Construction of the new jail started following the passage of an $89 million bond in 2020. The new facility is set to finish next year and will feature a much larger working area than the current jail. The new facility will have more than double the beds, up to 392 from 192, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction isn’t a concern, staffing is with 17 vacant positions that need filed before the new jail opens.

“If we can’t fil in and we can only staff part of the jail, I can only open part of the jail, and that’d mean we have to continue contract housing. And that’s just not an option,” Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said.

Finding people interested in working as a corrections officer is one challenge with trying to fill the vacant spots. The other is finding housing for new employees in the Salina area.

“One of the things we’ve had difficulty with here is housing is short, there’s a shortage of housing,” Soldan said. “So, even if you wanted to move to Salina, it’s going to be hard to find a place to live.”

To help incentivize prospects to join the Saline County Sheriff’s Office working at the jail, the starting rate for a detention deputy is now more than $19 per hour, plus the bonus.

