Temps jump to upper 90s after cool, comfortable morning

Near-triple digits throughout the state.
Near-triple digits throughout the state.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is as another clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the upper 90s or five degrees above average.

After another nice night with low temperatures in the 60s, Friday will be hotter with highs trending toward 100 degrees. However, the humidity should stay on the low side so the heat index or feels like temperature is not a (major) concern.

As the heat dome returns and parks itself on top of the state this weekend, high temperatures should approach record high territory into early next week. The hottest day in the Wichita area will be Monday as we climb to 105 or higher.

Looking ahead… a major weather pattern change looks likely during the middle of next week which will send our temperatures down and our rain chances up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 100.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 104. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 105. Mostly sunny; near record heat.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 90. Increasing clouds and cooler; showers/storms likely.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 84. Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely.

