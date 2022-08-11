US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Graphic.
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian...
TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups