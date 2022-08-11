Where’s Shane? First Student bus safety

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Back to school time can be exciting, but your child’s safety should be top of mind as they head back to the classroom. This morning for Where’s Shane we’re headed out to First Student to get some tips on how to keep your kiddos safe as they’re hopping on the bus!

You can get more info from First Student, and possible job opportunities, at firststudentinc.com.

