Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in July 2020 deadly shooting

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Lamonte Lucas to 267 months (22 years, three months) in prison for the July 2020 killing of Nick Blue in SE Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who shot and killed a man in July 2020 at a southeast Wichita AutoZone store heard the sentence against him in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Lamonte Lucas to 267 months (22 years, three months) in prison.

In June, Lucas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Nick Blue. Police said Lucas was attempting to rob the AutoZone store on South Oliver when he shot Blue.

