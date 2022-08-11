Wichita Public Schools to start class Monday, no more free lunch for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita students go back to school on August 15 with an orientation day for 6th and 9th graders on Friday.

For the last two years, the district has offered free breakfast and lunch to all students. This year, while breakfast will remain free, there will be a fee for school lunch unless you apply and qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches. Many students in the Wichita district do qualify.

The prices are 25 cents higher than before the pandemic. Here is a look at the cost:

$2.60 per lunch for elementary school

$2.75 per lunch for middle school

$2.90 per lunch for high school

The district implemented the change because of inflation, and the loss of some federal subsidies for free lunches.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.