Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the nature of the call was an injury crash in which at least one person was reported to be injured at the scene. The supervisor said that person refused EMS transport to a local hospital, but the sheriff’s office said a car hit at least three people outside Club Rodeo. All three are expected to be okay with injuries described as “non-critical,” and “minor.” Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Oliver said there could be others who left before deputies and EMS arrived.

Lt. Oliver said this began about 10:45 p.m. and the report of a disturbance at Club Rodeo. A man accused of driving his car into other vehicles, the building and even people outside the club abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene going south along railroad tracks near MacArthur and K-15. As of early Friday morning, the search for the man identified as a suspect in this case continued.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a man in his mid 30s to about 40 years old. He’s described as having facial hair (a goatee) and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it. Lt. Oliver advised anyone who may see anything suspicious to call 911.

