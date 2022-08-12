Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday.

The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency.

Chick-fil-A is a sponsor and will be providing catering. The event will also include free activities for all including train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat and pony rides -- all free. In addition, there will be free school supplies and free clothing.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

