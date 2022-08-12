Hot weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain hot this weekend before cooler weather arrives next week.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.

Highs will remain near 100 degrees for Sunday and Monday, which will be the peak of the heat for the next few days.

A change in the weather pattern is expected next week, which will bring cooler weather. Highs will return to the 80s for a few days. As the cooler weather arrives, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 10-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72

Sun: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 103 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.