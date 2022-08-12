Police execute “largest fentanyl bust in Tulsa history”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Tulsa Police Department says it has pulled off the “largest fentanyl bust in Tulsa Police history.” They say a man was arrested on Aug. 2 with more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and black tar heroine.

A search warrant was executed last Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the 11 pounds of fentanyl, officers recovered several pounds of meth, 140-plus grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash and several firearms.

The occupant of the home, Raul Plata-Cibrian, was taken into custody. He told officers he is from Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit in western Mexico.

Plata-Cibrian was arrested on three counts of aggravated trafficking of controlled drugs and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

