Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement and emergency response followed a disturbance and reported crash...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case
Stock photo of scales of justice.
Man allegedly defrauds $10 million from Kansas contractor
More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized during recent investigations, the Beaverton...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear in remarks Thursday said Kentucky is moving to stabilization mode but needs...
Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response
Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen...
Trump Organization, CFO’s tax fraud trial set for October
Firefighters responded to a grass fire along K-96 at Ridge Road on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
Gov. Andy Beshear in remarks Thursday said Kentucky is moving to stabilization mode but needs...
Beshear questions FEMA flood response in Kentucky
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
RAW: Salman Rushdie attended to seconds after attack