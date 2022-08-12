Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot

An unknown driver hit several cars, people and even part of the building late Thursday night,...
An unknown driver hit several cars, people and even part of the building late Thursday night, Aug. 12, at Club Rodeo, near southeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search continues for the unknown driver who hit three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo, just outside Wichita city limits near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.

Witnesses to the scene outside the club late Thursday night described it as “terrifying” and “chaotic.” For Katheryn Pinkston, it started as a regular night.

“First thing I know, I was sitting there having drinks. Then, next thing I know, there’s a loud noise outside, so we all went to the door to check,” Pinkston said. “All we know is this car was barreling towards Club Rodeo, hit a beam. The roof was kind of caving in.”

Another witness, who didn’t want to be identified since the suspect is still at-large, sent photos from the club. She said the driver almost hit her before the car hit the building.

“I’m like, ‘what the heck is he doing?’ And next thing we know, he’s coming right at us,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘oh crap, he’s going to hit the building,’ so, me and my husband dodged into this little dead-end alley, just a little spot right off the side.”

She said after the car hit the beam, all she could see was headlights, with the vehicle coming her direction.

Meanwhile, witnesses said people were running and screaming and trying to make sure those around them were okay.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said this all started with a disturbance between the driver (suspect described as being a man in his mid-30s to about 40) and a woman in the parking lot. Two people hit by a car outside the club are bouncers, the sheriff’s office said. They both had minor injuries, but one of them did go to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the man suspected of causing the damage and injuries tried driving away but was blocked by a train at K-15. So, he took off running.

As of Friday afternoon, the search for him continues.

