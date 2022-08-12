Six McPherson Fire crew members expecting children

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.

The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. Due first is a baby due to be born to Casey Hainline and his wife, Jennifer on Sept. 27. The due dates approach the end of the year, when Adam Kuluva and his wife, Mikayla, are due to have a child.

