Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a fine Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s underneath clear skies. Later today we climb close to 100 degrees, but like the past couple of days low humidity will keep the feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Expect a hotter and more humid weekend. Highs on Saturday around 100 degrees will feel a degree or two higher. Both Sunday and Monday are weather alert days as temperatures approach 105 degrees and the heat index flirts 110.

A powerful cold front will produce a dramatic change to our weather starting Monday night (northern Kansas) into Tuesday. Showers and storms will be accompanied by highs in the 70s and 80s.

We dry-out on Wednesday and start a new warming trend late next week, but we are talking seasonal temperatures in the lower 90s and not triple digit heat.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot, but not humid. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 101.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 103. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 105. Mostly sunny; near record heat.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 90. Increasing clouds and cooler; showers/storms likely.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 84. Morning storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny and warmer.

