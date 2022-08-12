Wichita County Sheriff confirms grain car death
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita County Sheriff confirmed Friday to Eyewitness News that a man was killed Thursday morning in a grain car accident.
The Hays Post originally reported the news, confirmed to KWCH by Sheriff Kris Casper. Just before 3 a.m., crews responded to the Seaboard Feed Mill in Leoti, where an employee was trapped in grain in a rail car.
First responders freed the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and the name of the man, who was a Wichita County resident, has not been released.
