Wichita County Sheriff confirms grain car death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita County Sheriff confirmed Friday to Eyewitness News that a man was killed Thursday morning in a grain car accident.

The Hays Post originally reported the news, confirmed to KWCH by Sheriff Kris Casper. Just before 3 a.m., crews responded to the Seaboard Feed Mill in Leoti, where an employee was trapped in grain in a rail car.

First responders freed the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and the name of the man, who was a Wichita County resident, has not been released.

