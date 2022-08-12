Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement and emergency response followed a disturbance and reported crash...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case
Stock photo of scales of justice.
Man allegedly defrauds $10 million from Kansas contractor
More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized during recent investigations, the Beaverton...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
LIVE: Sedgwick County DA briefing on 2020 officer-involved shooting
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital