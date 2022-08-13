Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction

Aerial view of the North Junction, where major highways converge in north Wichita
Aerial view of the North Junction, where major highways converge in north Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route.

With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.

KDOT said drivers will exit K-254 and detour to the 45th and Hillside exit. From there, they can use westbound 254 to get back on I-135. The work will be completed for the impacted area to reopen either later Saturday or Sunday, KDOT said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement and emergency response followed a disturbance and reported crash...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
Six McPherson crew members expecting children.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Generic image of police line
Wichita County Sheriff confirms grain car death
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case

Latest News

KDOT said resurfacing roadwork will begin on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday,...
Sections of U.S. 54, U.S. 77 to be resurfaced in Butler County
Butler County said the Prairie Creek Road bridge would be closed until further notice due to it...
Broken bridge in Butler County
Wichita Police and other organizations are participating in Second Chance Thursday
‘Second Chance Thursday’ offers Wichitans chance to clear traffic warrants
Crews closed a portion of First and Washington Sunday evening after a water main break at the...
Water main break closes intersection near downtown Wichita