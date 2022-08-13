Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route.

With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.

KDOT said drivers will exit K-254 and detour to the 45th and Hillside exit. From there, they can use westbound 254 to get back on I-135. The work will be completed for the impacted area to reopen either later Saturday or Sunday, KDOT said.

