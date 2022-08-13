Heat builds next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat will build through the weekend and last through Monday as the persistent dome of high pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere takes residence over the Plains. Humidity will increase Sunday and Monday putting heat index values in the dangerous category and the reasoning for our Storm Team 12 Weather Alert.

Sunny and dry weather will also persist through Monday with the exception being a few showers ans storms in far western Kansas Monday night. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 through Monday with a cold front promising heat relief by Tuesday and the rest of the week. This cold front will also bring a slight chance of rain and storms most likely Tuesday afternoon through the overnight, then dry weather returns Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s Wednesday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Weather Alert: Dangerous Heat Sunday - Monday**

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 100

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Sunny and hotter. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 73

Mon: High: 103 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

