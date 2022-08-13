Kansas sports betting regulations unanimously approved

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission took a step on Friday to legalize sports gambling in the state.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission took a step on Friday to legalize sports gambling in the state. The commission unanimously approved regulations for sports betting during its meeting Friday in Topeka.

Sports betting radio show host Alex Gold says today is a promising step in the right direction.

“Now it’ll head over to the attorney general’s office to move forward. Earlier the week it was the Kansas Lottery passing some of their similar regulations,” said Gold.

The agenda states that the commission was tasked with clarifying specific language related to sports betting. The regulations also detail a ticket writer’s duties when they begin a shift, among other things. This comes at a time when many sports fans are looking to the fall.

“The likelihood of us being able to add Kansas to bet on football this NFL season. In fact, there’s a lot of optimism that it could happen by the start of week one of the NFL season,” said Gold.

He says next, we will likely see sports betting apps getting approved for Kansans.

“At this point in time, six of the apps are going through that final approval stage. The state allows 12 potential operators across the entire state. THis is in regards to those mobile apps on your phone,” Gold said.

For now, these regulations are temporary, and Gold says that’s only going to speed up the process for fans.

“They have to have the final regulations in place by 2023. This is some of a workaround to get it up and quickly to allow temporary regulations to put in place,” said Gold.

There is currently no launch date set to start betting, but Gold believes it’s not far off.

“For this football season, we should hopefully get some clarity next week. This would be when exactly the launch date could be,” said Gold.

