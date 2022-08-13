Lawrence man convicted of rape of 17-year-old Wichita girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Friday, Aug. 12, a jury convicted Ray C. Atkins Jr., 22, of Lawrence, of one count of rape.

DA Valdez noted that charges stemmed from an incident that involved a then 17-year-old female from Wichita who was staying at a home in the 2900 block of Belle Haven Dr. around July 19, 2019. Atkins would have been around 19 at the time.

“Justice prevailed for this young woman who displayed incredible strength to tell her story in court,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute but I am so proud of our team of attorneys for their diligence and dedication.”

A sentencing hearing has been set by Judge James Fleetwood for 9 a.m. on Sept. 19, at the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

According to the DA, Atkins faces between 147 to 653 months - 14.5 to 54.42 years - in prison.

Valdez indicated that the State was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Seth Brackman and was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, Wichita Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

