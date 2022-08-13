Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.

The heat will continue Monday with highs near 100 ahead of a strong cold front that will bring cooler weather starting on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the front passes through during the afternoon Tuesday.

Behind the front, highs will return to the 80s through midweek. Heat relief will likely continue into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73

Mon: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

