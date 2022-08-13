Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday

Highs near 100 degrees
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.

The heat will continue Monday with highs near 100 ahead of a strong cold front that will bring cooler weather starting on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the front passes through during the afternoon Tuesday.

Behind the front, highs will return to the 80s through midweek. Heat relief will likely continue into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73

Mon: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement and emergency response followed a disturbance and reported crash...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
Six McPherson crew members expecting children.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
Reno County vehicle fire
Man killed in vehicle fire near Cheney Reservoir
Generic image of police line
Wichita County Sheriff confirms grain car death
An unknown driver hit several cars, people and even part of the building late Thursday night,...
Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot

Latest News

Heat builds through Monday
Heat builds next few days
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Hot weekend ahead
what's next
Temps trend higher today
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Hot again Friday