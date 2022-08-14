Man fatally shot in Old Town

A man was shot and killed outside an Old Town club
A man was shot and killed outside an Old Town club(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m..

When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the street. Emergency medical crews worked to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not know what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Wichita police spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses, but say others left the scene before they got there. They want anyone with information on what happened to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

