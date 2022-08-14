Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple more days of 100 degree heat before the heat breaks.

Hot today and Monday with more humidity, making it feel even hotter. We’ve seen hotter temperatures and higher heat indices this summer, however the concern is focused on activities Monday- most kids are back in school. Waiting for the bus or walking home after school could present a few heat related health issues. Actual air temperatures both days will range between 100-105 degrees with the heat index between 103 and 107.

The weather pattern will begin to change on Monday into Tuesday as the ridge of high pressure over the Plains begins to migrate westward through the middle of the week. This will allow a cold front to move into Kansas on Tuesday bringing the promise of relatively cooler weather and a chance of showers and storms. High’s Tuesday will be in the 80s across northern Kansas and mid-90s across the south. By Wednesday, we are expecting highs in the 80s statewide. There is a chance of showers and storms Monday night through Tuesday, however they will be isolated and the “hit or miss” variety.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s to near 90 through the end of the week and next weekend, a welcome relief from the heat wave. More good news -our latest guidance is suggesting there could be more rain chances in our future- as we head into next weekend. We need the moisture as most of central and western Kansas are experiencing a severe (or worse) drought conditions.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Weather Alert: Dangerous Heat Today - Monday**

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 102

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Tue: High: 94 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy, isolated late day storms.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 66 Partly cloudy, scattered storms possible.

