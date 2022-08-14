Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead

A hot start to the week, then a cooler finish
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible along a cold front over portions of western and northern Kansas during the evening with a slightly better chance of rain overnight.

The front will continue to push south through the rest of Kansas on Tuesday, which will lead to cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the 80s and 90s. Isolated storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas.

Heat relief will continue through the rest of the week and into next weekend with highs remaining in the 80s to near 90.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 74

Tue: High: 94 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
Jeremy Molloy was a standout athlete before he became a coach.
Derby mourns loss of beloved wrestling coach Jeremy Molloy
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11 arrested in Wichita prostitution sting
Electronic sign on property of a school in Derby, Kansas
Derby school board rejects strategic plan because of diversity, inclusion
UTV crash.
One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash

Latest News

Heat peaks Monday- then turning cooler
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday
Heat builds through Monday
Heat builds next few days
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Hot weekend ahead