Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible along a cold front over portions of western and northern Kansas during the evening with a slightly better chance of rain overnight.

The front will continue to push south through the rest of Kansas on Tuesday, which will lead to cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the 80s and 90s. Isolated storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas.

Heat relief will continue through the rest of the week and into next weekend with highs remaining in the 80s to near 90.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 102

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 74

Tue: High: 94 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

