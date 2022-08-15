4moms recalls 2 million infant swings, rockers after infant death

(KWCH) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission and 4moms on Monday, announced the recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

CPSC said the restraint straps on the MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers can dangle below the seat when it is not in use. Crawling infants can get tangled in the straps which poses a strangulation hazard.

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

CPSC said if you own one of the swings or rockers, stop using it immediately and place it in an area where crawling infants cannot access them. Contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

You can register for your free strap fastener by calling 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information. 4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.

