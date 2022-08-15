7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father

Wamego
Wamego
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday.

Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his father, Randy Tinkel, 37, was driving east on Hwy. 24. They were waiting to turn left when a semi rear-ended both their vehicle and a Ford Edge that had slowed behind them.

KHP said the Edge flipped on its side while Tinkel’s truck was flipped on its roof, and the semi stopped in a field. Randy Tinkel died at the scene.

Tinkel’s wife, Jillian C. Tinkel, 36, was taken to a Wamego hospital with serious injuries. Children’s Mercy Hospital says two-year-old Krew Tinkel remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

According to KHP, the Edge’s driver, Megan Schindler, 34, of St. Marys, suffered serious injuries. Mark Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton, who was driving the semi, was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County while crews respond to a semi rollover.
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

Location of bison attack.
Ellsworth Co. Deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home
Car fire spreads in Sumner County.
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment
Sedgwick among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote
Community Crisis Center
Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County