Cooler air coming to Kansas

Pattern Change Ahead
Pattern Change Ahead(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.

We start our Tuesday out in the 60′s out west and the mid 70′s for south central Kansas. By the afternoon majority of the state will only warm to the 80′s but south central Kansas will be stuck with the front nearby and warm into the low 90′s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as the front finally exits the state leaving behind a much cooler feel for Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: W/N 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Wed: Low: 66. High: 83. Morning clouds, then gradual clearing.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 88. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 91. Mostly sunny with isolated evening storms.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 89. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 84. Morning showers otherwise partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 85. Mostly cloudy with some storms possible.

