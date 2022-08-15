Dodge City Community College to pay $500K in false claims settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College will pay $500,000 to settle claims that it overcharged veterans and made false statements to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dodge City Community College (DC3) and a flight instructor training company, Universal Helicopter, Inc., are accused of lying about enrollment numbers of a helicopter instructor training program jointly run by the company and the college.

The justice department said this was done to get VA funding. For its part, Universal Helicopter, Inc. (UHI) agreed to pay $7 million of the $7.5 million settlement.

“The settlements resolve allegations that from 2013 to 2018, UHI and DC3 falsely certified compliance with the 85/15 Rule when the UHI-DC3 helicopter flight instructor program included certain expensive classes that were taken almost exclusively by veterans,” the justice department explained in a news release. “In addition, in its settlement with DC3, the United States alleged that to reach the required 15 percent threshold, DC3 counted part-time students enrolled in only one online class per semester as full-time students, in violation of VA rules.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.