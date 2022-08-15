Dodge City Community College to pay $500K in false claims settlement

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College will pay $500,000 to settle claims that it overcharged veterans and made false statements to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dodge City Community College (DC3) and a flight instructor training company, Universal Helicopter, Inc., are accused of lying about enrollment numbers of a helicopter instructor training program jointly run by the company and the college.

The justice department said this was done to get VA funding. For its part, Universal Helicopter, Inc. (UHI) agreed to pay $7 million of the $7.5 million settlement.

“The settlements resolve allegations that from 2013 to 2018, UHI and DC3 falsely certified compliance with the 85/15 Rule when the UHI-DC3 helicopter flight instructor program included certain expensive classes that were taken almost exclusively by veterans,” the justice department explained in a news release. “In addition, in its settlement with DC3, the United States alleged that to reach the required 15 percent threshold, DC3 counted part-time students enrolled in only one online class per semester as full-time students, in violation of VA rules.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
UTV crash.
One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash
Jeremy Molloy was a standout athlete before he became a coach.
Derby mourns loss of beloved wrestling coach Jeremy Molloy
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
Daycare shortages in Wichita area.
Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Monday for the first day of school.
Wichita Public Schools welcomes students back for new normal year
In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of...
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day
4moms recalls more than two million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers due to...
4moms recalls 2 million infant swings, rockers after infant death