K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover

CLONMEL, Kan. (KWCH) - K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County, near Clonmel, due to a semi rollover over.

Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the injury accident occurred on K-42 milepost 75 near 79th St S.

The Clearwater Fire Department responded and said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash on county roads. Drivers should expect delays for the next several hours or avoid the area.

