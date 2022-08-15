Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Sedgwick County on Monday meeting with area leaders about the need for a state mental health hospital in the region. The meeting included a roundtable discussion and a tour of the COMCARE Crisis Center.

The state budget passed earlier this year includes $15 million to build a 50-bed regional mental health facility in Sedgwick County. It’s one of several efforts happening in the county to address mental health, including a health science center run by Wichita State University and the University of Kansas along with a new county-run crisis center.

“While it’s a partnership with the city and the county, this would be a state facility,” said the governor.

The county is still waiting for the state’s SPARK committee to approve $25 million dollars for the hospital. A coalition in Sedgwick County has made this a priority for the last several years.

