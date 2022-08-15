KWCH & KSCW Win National Edward R. Murrow Award

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – KWCH and KSCW Eyewitness News continue their tradition of excellence by winning the 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award, from the Radio Television Digital News Association, for investigative reporting. KWCH’s Fact Finder 12 investigative team spent more than a year looking into allegations of time theft by the Salina Fire Department.

“Great journalism like this is done every day in newsrooms across the country,” KWCH News Director Kim Wilhelm said. “It’s an honor to have the work of Investigative Reporter Alex Flippin and Chief Photojournalist George Taylor recognized. The real reward is knowing that real journalism makes a difference in our communities. Alex and George’s investigation led to numerous changes in the department.”

This is Eyewitness News’ fifth national Murrow Award since 2003 and its 23rd regional award. Earlier this year, KWCH received a regional award for the Salina time theft investigation and a regional Murrow Award in the News Series category for the team’s monthly Cold Case series.

The Murrow Awards are named after pioneering television news broadcaster Edward R. Murrow to recognize the pursuit of excellence in journalism and are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. RTDNA is the world’s largest professional organization of electronic news professionals, dedicated to setting standards for newsgathering and reporting.

The award will be presented at RTNDA’s Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on October 10 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

