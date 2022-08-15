NKC schools to crack down on ‘tremendous distraction’ of cell phones in classroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools announced new enforcement procedures for limiting cell phone use at school.

The school district stated that from 7:43 a.m.-2:40 p.m., “student cell phone use is prohibited during class time (Bell to bell).”

Cell phones are only to be used before or after school, during a passing period or during lunch.

At North Kansas City Schools, our goal is to create a warm, welcoming, safe, academically focused environment for students. Student cell phone use at school identified as a tremendous distraction to meeting that goal. And, with the deployment of district issued MacBooks, cell phones are unnecessary for academics throughout the school day.

The following are consequences for violating the school district’s cell phone procedures:

1st Offense 2nd Offense 3rd Offense 4th Offense Confiscation Confiscation Confiscation Confiscation Parent Contact Parent Contact Parent Contact Parent Meeting Student Pickup Parent Pickup Detention Suspension Parent Pickup Parent Pickup

Students will be able to check their messages between classes, before and after school, and during their lunch period, the school district stated.

