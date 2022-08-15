NKC schools to crack down on ‘tremendous distraction’ of cell phones in classroom

FILE — Cell phones are only to be used before or after school, during a passing period or...
FILE — Cell phones are only to be used before or after school, during a passing period or during lunch.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools announced new enforcement procedures for limiting cell phone use at school.

The school district stated that from 7:43 a.m.-2:40 p.m., “student cell phone use is prohibited during class time (Bell to bell).”

Cell phones are only to be used before or after school, during a passing period or during lunch.

The following are consequences for violating the school district’s cell phone procedures:

1st Offense2nd Offense3rd Offense4th Offense
ConfiscationConfiscationConfiscationConfiscation
Parent ContactParent ContactParent ContactParent Meeting
Student PickupParent PickupDetentionSuspension
Parent PickupParent Pickup

Students will be able to check their messages between classes, before and after school, and during their lunch period, the school district stated.

