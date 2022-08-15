Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) - Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday filed an appeal against her 9-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession, Russian news agencies reported.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

Griner played for a women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal was filed, but the grounds of the appeal were not immediately clear.

