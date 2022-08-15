Scott City High School hosts active-shooter training

Police officers and sheriff's deputies practice responding to active shooter scenarios at Scott...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The high school in Scott City on Monday was repurposed by local law enforcement, preparing for school safety as students return to class next week.

Police used Scott City High School as a training ground for active shooter scenarios.

“We’ve been talking about it for awhile and then we finally just decided to make it a priority,” said Scott City Police Chief David Post.”

This is the first year that police in Scott City trained for an active shooter, with instructors from the Garden City Police Department leading the scenarios.

“Some of these things we haven’t trained on in a few years, some of these have never been trained,” Chief Post said. “So, just to get in and train before it actually happens is key.”

The training involved every police office with Scott City’s department, as well as school staff, students, and members of other law enforcement agencies.

“We pray that we’re never going to need these skills, but you gotta prepare as if you might,” Post said. “The opportunity to do it in a training setting and fail, and learn from, and then in the future if it does happen, we’ll know how to manage it that way.”

