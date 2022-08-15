Sports betting in Kansas has one more step to go before finalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legal sports wagering in Kansas is close. Todd Allen is with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and says swift progress is being made.

“We had drafts for sports wagering regulations that went before our commission,” said Allen. “Our commission passed those with a few amendments and we are working on getting those amendments incorporated into the regulations right now and this week we will send those off to the Attorney General’s office.”

Sports wagering will first be made available in state operated casinos and on mobile apps. One big regulation to note is that sports wagering is not yet legal in Missouri and although you may be registered in Kansas, you will not be able to place a bet once you cross the state line.

“There are some geolocation things that are built into those applications that allow us to geo-fence off the state so if you step into Missouri,” said Allen, “your application will just shut down and you won’t be able to make a sports wager.”

The regulations going to the Attorney General’s Office will be temporary regulations, meaning final changes can be made later.

“With temporary regulations there is a few less steps in the process and it helps us to be able to expedite and be able to get those rules in place without having to go through a long process to get things started. That way we can also do permanent regulations at a later date.”

Sports wagering has been in the works for the past four years and many involved are hoping to get it done the right way on take one.

“It seems like it’s taken forever to get sports wagering,” said Allen. “We just want to make sure that there is a good product out there for the patrons and something that we can be proud of here in Kansas and make sure that there is integrity in sports wagering.”

The sports betting bill was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly in May 2022 and became law on July 1. Now it is up to the Kansas Attorney General’s office to finalize the rules and regulations before being made available in Kansas.

Sports wagering will not be ready to go by the first games of the NFL season, but those involved are hoping to have something up and running sometime before the end of this season.

