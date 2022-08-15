Weather alert day for high heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we must endure one more day of extreme heat before much cooler and stormy conditions return to the state. Today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas with high temperatures between 100-105 and a heat index a degree or two higher.

A strong cold front will sweep across the state tonight and tomorrow bringing storms to northern Kansas tonight and areas farther south on Tuesday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of storms later today and tonight (north of I-70) may be strong with small hail, gusty wind, and heavy rainfall.

On the other side of the front expect highs in the 80s, or below normal, for a couple of days before hotter weather returns by the end of the week. However, we are looking at near normal lower 90s and not triple digit temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 103.

Tonight: Warm with a few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: W/N 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 83. Morning clouds, then gradual clearing.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 88. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 87. Partly cloudy.

