Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers.

MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Health Information Management Technician | Hunter Health Clinic | Wichita | $15.00 - $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12149397 | Qualifications: •High school education or GED required. Medical Record Certification and Training preferred. •Working knowledge of Electronic Health Records program preferred. •Prior customer service experience preferred •Ability to multitask required. | Hunter Health has 14 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Registered Nurse | All Saints Home Care | Wichita | $25.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12159166 | Qualifications:•Looking for individuals who are responsible, compassionate, and have a caring demeanor •A clear background check is required •The candidate must pass a drug screening •Must have reliable transportation | All Saints Home Care has one additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: MED/SURG - LPN | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital | El Dorado | $19.00 - $27.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12149370 | Qualifications: •Graduate of a State Board approved or accredited school for LPNs. Special IV certification. •Must possess current clinical experience or be a new graduate. •Prefer minimum of one years’ experience in pertinent clinical specialty. •Must possess evidence of a current Kansas license or valid temporary permit to practice (if coming from out of state). •A minimum training level of BLS is required. •Acquire and maintain Neonatal resuscitation training for OB. | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital - El Dorado has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Patient Care Technician | Hutchinson Regional Medical Center | Hutchinson | $15.00-$17.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12151224 | Qualifications: •One year nurse assistant experience in an acute care setting. •Certification as a CNA in the State of Kansas. •Phlebotomy Technician PBT (ASCP). •Healthcare Provider BLS through the AHA or ARC before start date. | Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

