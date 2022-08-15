Where’s Shane? First day of school for USD 259

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s officially the first day of school in Wichita! After sixth- and ninth-grade orientation on Friday, summer is over for all students in USD 259.

Shane is out at Heights High School, where Wichita Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson is visiting her alma mater to greet students and staff and participating in getting-to-know-you activities.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News throughout the day to get the skinny on the first day from schools across Wichita.

