Wichita Public Schools welcomes students back for new normal year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public School students completed their first day of school for the 2022-23 school year on Monday. It was the first day of school without major COVID protocols.

“Really exciting today to be able to see the smiles and those eyes. Those are the things that we missed. that brought a different type of energy we’ve not seen in the last two years,” said USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson.

As she welcomed back nearly 48,000 students, Dr. Thompson said the district has safety protocols in place to keep students safe. Lessons learned from COVID are evident throughout the 90 school buildings in the district.

“We are back and we have lots of safety protocols in place for our students. So, we’ll just follow those protocols to keep everyone safe and we’ll move forward,” said Supt. Thompson.

Kris Pfeifer is one of the 99 registered nurses in the district. At Black Elementary School, Pfeifer reminds students and staff to stay healthy this school year.

“I hope that we’ve all learned over the last three years that you stay home if you’re sick. And wash your hands well. And be proactive,” said Pfeifer.

The CDC recommends masking if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID. In the district, masks are recommended and so are vaccinations.

“If you have tested positive, you need to stay home for five days. Then, you can return to school or work on day 6. We don’t require masks but we recommend them for 5 more days. We are not doing contact tracing anymore, and if they’ve been exposed in the community, just watch for signs and symptoms,” Pfeifer said.

Nurses like Pfeifer will provide COVID tests for students and staff in their school buildings.

Wichita Public Schools is hosting vaccine clinics this week at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, at the corner of Lincoln and Edgemoor. The vaccination clinic will take place on Thursday and Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Those attending should enter through Door 33.

Testing will be done by appointment only during normal school hours at the same place. You can schedule an appointment by calling 316-973-4790.

