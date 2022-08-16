Ellsworth Co. Deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home

Location of bison attack.
Location of bison attack.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County deputy injured last week in a bison attack has been discharged from Salina Regional Health Center and is recovering at home.

Deputy Jerry Slaight was injured while looking for a bison that had killed a man in an earlier attack. Slaight found the bison just south of the K-4 highway. According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, by the time discovered Slaight, it was too late for Slaight to retreat to his patrol car. The bison charged him a second time, goring Slaight in the left thigh and tossing him about 10 feet into the air.

A Rice County deputy arrived at the scene as it occurred and put down the bison when it appeared it would charge a third time.

At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 8, Ellsworth County 911 received a call from a man’s aunt, who found her nephew, 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of Bushton, dead in a pen. She said she thought that a bison had killed him. The location of the body was in a row of trees north of K-4 highway and 5th Road.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County while crews respond to a semi rollover.
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

Car fire spreads in Sumner County.
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment
Sedgwick among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote
Community Crisis Center
Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County