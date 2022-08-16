Ellsworth Co. Deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County deputy injured last week in a bison attack has been discharged from Salina Regional Health Center and is recovering at home.

Deputy Jerry Slaight was injured while looking for a bison that had killed a man in an earlier attack. Slaight found the bison just south of the K-4 highway. According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, by the time discovered Slaight, it was too late for Slaight to retreat to his patrol car. The bison charged him a second time, goring Slaight in the left thigh and tossing him about 10 feet into the air.

A Rice County deputy arrived at the scene as it occurred and put down the bison when it appeared it would charge a third time.

At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 8, Ellsworth County 911 received a call from a man’s aunt, who found her nephew, 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of Bushton, dead in a pen. She said she thought that a bison had killed him. The location of the body was in a row of trees north of K-4 highway and 5th Road.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.