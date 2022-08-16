KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater, soil contamination in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will hold a public meeting next month to discuss a plan addressing contamination in northeast Wichita. The site of contamination, identified as the 29th and Grove Site, is located along the northern part of a Union Pacific Railroad rail yard south of the K-96 Highway, between Highway I-135 and Grove Street.

KDHE said the contamination was first discovered during investigations related to the redevelopment of the 21st Street Corridor. The source of contamination was traced back to a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad rail yard located south of K-96 highway between highway I-135 and Grove.

The primary contaminant of concern is trichloroethene (TCE) which is commonly used for metal degreasing. TCE is a type of volatile organic compound (VOC). KDHE signed agreements with Union Pacific Railroad to investigate the extent of VOC contamination in soil and groundwater. Investigations learned the contamination in the groundwater has migrated from the rail yard to the south and extends to the area of Murdock Avenue.

The use of the land consists of rail transportation, recreation, and military land-use categories. The K-96 Fishing Lake is located to the north of the railroad tracks. The Heartland Preparedness Center is located south of the railroad tracks. Land farther south is primarily residential and commercial.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says an area of land in northeast Wichita, identified as the 29th & Grove Site, has been contaminated by a metal decreasing material. (Kansas Department Health and Environment)

The public meeting will take place on September 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. N. in Wichita.

A draft of the Corrective Action Decision and proposed remediation work can be found at the Angelou Northeast Branch Library at 3501 E. 21st N. in Wichita and on the KDHE website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.