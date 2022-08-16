KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater, soil contamination in NE Wichita

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is holding a public meeting regarding a plan to...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is holding a public meeting regarding a plan to address contamination at the 29th and Grove Site in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will hold a public meeting next month to discuss a plan addressing contamination in northeast Wichita. The site of contamination, identified as the 29th and Grove Site, is located along the northern part of a Union Pacific Railroad rail yard south of the K-96 Highway, between Highway I-135 and Grove Street.

KDHE said the contamination was first discovered during investigations related to the redevelopment of the 21st Street Corridor. The source of contamination was traced back to a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad rail yard located south of K-96 highway between highway I-135 and Grove.

KDHE Draft of Corrective Action Decision on 29th & Grove Site Contamination

The primary contaminant of concern is trichloroethene (TCE) which is commonly used for metal degreasing. TCE is a type of volatile organic compound (VOC). KDHE signed agreements with Union Pacific Railroad to investigate the extent of VOC contamination in soil and groundwater. Investigations learned the contamination in the groundwater has migrated from the rail yard to the south and extends to the area of Murdock Avenue.

The use of the land consists of rail transportation, recreation, and military land-use categories. The K-96 Fishing Lake is located to the north of the railroad tracks. The Heartland Preparedness Center is located south of the railroad tracks. Land farther south is primarily residential and commercial.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says an area of land in northeast Wichita,...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says an area of land in northeast Wichita, identified as the 29th & Grove Site, has been contaminated by a metal decreasing material.(Kansas Department Health and Environment)

The public meeting will take place on September 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. N. in Wichita.

A draft of the Corrective Action Decision and proposed remediation work can be found at the Angelou Northeast Branch Library at 3501 E. 21st N. in Wichita and on the KDHE website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of...
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County while crews respond to a semi rollover.
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover

Latest News

Election workers have begun the process of recounting votes over the Value Them Both Amendment.
Election officials in Sedgwick, Johnson counties detail recount process
If you drive through Kansas, you’ll see the signs — “Vote No,” “Value them Both,” or “Value her...
Could recount on abortion amendment vote make difference? Expert weighs in
Election workers have begun the process of recounting votes over the Value Them Both Amendment.
‘Exhausting’ recount process for Value Them Both Amendment voting underway
Jason Beard, 40, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident