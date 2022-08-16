Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a southwest Wichita club has been arrested.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.

Witnesses said late Thursday night (Aug. 11), a driver struck three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.

Two people hit were bouncers, the sheriff’s office said. They both had minor injuries, but one went to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.