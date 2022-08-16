Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier.

The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.

Libich was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was also issued a citation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
Saquorea Sweeney, left, and Christopher Dyas.
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County while crews respond to a semi rollover.
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

Location of bison attack.
Ellsworth Co. Deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home
Car fire spreads in Sumner County.
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County
Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment
Sedgwick among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote
Community Crisis Center
Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County