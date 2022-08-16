Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier.

The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.

Libich was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was also issued a citation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.