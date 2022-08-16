Sedgwick among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick is among nine Kansas counties that will recount the abortion amendment vote after supporters managed to pull together about $120,000. While Kansas has 105 counties, the nine counties in the recount make up more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question.

On Aug. 2, Kansas voters said “no” to a question on the primary ballot concerning a constitutional amendment to the state constitution concerning abortion rights.

A “yes” vote would have affirmed that the right to an abortion would no longer be guaranteed by the state’s constitution and legislators would be able to pass laws regulating abortion. A “no” vote means nothing will change in the state. There will be no amendment and the state’s constitution will remain as it is today. The final count showed the “no” votes outnumbering “yes,” by about 18%, 543,855 to 378,466.

The Associated Press reported this includes four of the state’s five most populous counties and that the “no” side prevailed in eight of the nine counties in the recount. Those counties are: Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Thomas.

To get the partial recount, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office confirmed abortion opponent Mark Gietzen paid with two credit cards, one of them his own. Gietzen is the founder of the anti-abortion group, Kansas Coalition for LIfe.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed with Topeka station WIBW that Melissa Leavitt, from Colby, initially filed a request Friday for a full, statewide hand recount. The effort to fund the full recount fell short.

Moving forward, the nine counties selected can begin recounts as soon as Tuesday.

