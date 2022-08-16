Stormy skies, cooler conditions

Tuesday storm chances.
Tuesday storm chances.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.

A few storms are possible this afternoon ahead of the front, mainly along and south of highway 400, and behind the front we will see some sprinkles. However, rainfall amounts will be minimal, if any at all, and severe weather is not expected.

Warmer weather will return by the end of the week, but we are talking near normal lower 90s – not triple digit temps – on Friday and Saturday before we cool-down Sunday into early next week.

Storms return to the forecast Friday night, though they will be isolated in nature. A second, better risk of rain and thunder will follow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then gradual clearing. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 88. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 91. Mostly sunny; isolated evening storms.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 89. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 83. Morning storms; mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 85. More clouds than sun.

