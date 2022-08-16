Temps tumbling

Fall like weather expected for your Wednesday
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our cold front is exiting Kansas tonight. Some lingering showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-70. Expect some stronger storms to form in southwest Kansas after sundown and with some lingering light drizzle possible Wednesday morning for some.

Wednesday looks to stay cool. We start the day in the upper 50′s and low 60′s and stop in the upper 70′s and low 80′s. This temperature range keeps us 10° below normal for a day. Expect some cloud cover to start but partly cloudy skies by the afternoon to give it a ‘fall like’ feel.

Dry and mild weather persist through the end of the week, but there’s more activity lining up by Friday night through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then gradual clearing. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 86. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 91. Mostly sunny; isolated evening storms.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 89. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 83. Morning storms; mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 84. More clouds than sun.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy.

