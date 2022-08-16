Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS assisted the Sumner County’s Fire 9 with a vehicle fire that burned up approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans.

Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans carried the fire across the field quickly and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire. Temperatures of around 100 degrees and 10-15 mph winds contributed to the quick spread of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire took two hours to control. Farmers assisted with a tractor, mower and a water tank.

