2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting

Christopher Dyas, 21, was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in...
Christopher Dyas, 21, was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in Old Town. Saquorea Sweeney, 24, was charged with obstruction.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two suspects in last weekend’s Old Town shooting made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that 22-year-old Deandre Greenley was shot multiple times from a black Ford Edge occupied by Christopher Dyas and Seqorea Sweeney.

Dyas is charged with first-degree murder in Greenley’s death. He’s been held on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court on September 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Sweeney is being held on a $25,000 bond for obstruction. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 29 at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Jason Beard, 40, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
‘Nonprofit Day’ highlights local organizations tackling challenges to meet community needs
Inside Kansas Food Bank
Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community
Sedgwick County Recount
Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount
View of Century II in downtown Wichita, Kansas (Aug. 2022)
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas