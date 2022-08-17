2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two suspects in last weekend’s Old Town shooting made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that 22-year-old Deandre Greenley was shot multiple times from a black Ford Edge occupied by Christopher Dyas and Seqorea Sweeney.

Dyas is charged with first-degree murder in Greenley’s death. He’s been held on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court on September 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Sweeney is being held on a $25,000 bond for obstruction. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 29 at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.